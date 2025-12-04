C3.ai Inc (AI) latest performance of 4.45% is not what was on cards

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.45% at $15.01, before settling in for the price of $14.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $12.59-$45.08.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -25.13% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.88.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. C3.ai Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.63%, in contrast to 50.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 17,000 shares at the rate of 14.21, making the entire transaction reach 241,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,736. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 543,706 for 15.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,286,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,437,174 in total.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.78% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.56.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92% While, its Average True Range was 56.39.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.76 that was lower than 0.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.