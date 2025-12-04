Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Moves 7.38% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.38% to $25.17, before settling in for the price of $23.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDR posted a 52-week range of $20.11-$32.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.63.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. Schneider National Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.61%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP – General Counsel sold 36,596 shares at the rate of 24.36, making the entire transaction reach 891,641 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,870.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.01% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schneider National Inc (SNDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.81, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.70.

In the same vein, SNDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

[Schneider National Inc, SNDR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.17% While, its Average True Range was 81.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.73 that was higher than 0.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.