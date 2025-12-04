Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) volume hits 2.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) set off with pace as it heaved 14.42% to $26.74, before settling in for the price of $23.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $13.52-$35.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -20.88% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.09.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.78%, in contrast to 92.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27 ’25, this organization’s insdier sold 459 shares at the rate of 26.68, making the entire transaction reach 12,246 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01 ’25, Company’s SVP, Finance and Treasurer sold 467 for 24.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,456. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,045 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.41% and is forecasted to reach -4.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.72.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.43, a figure that is expected to reach -1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Beam Therapeutics Inc, BEAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.66 million was inferior to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.35% While, its Average True Range was 67.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.74 that was higher than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.