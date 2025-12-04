Clarivate Plc (CLVT) average volume reaches $4.14M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) established initial surge of 1.90% at $3.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLVT posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$5.86.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $661.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $360.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.02.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clarivate Plc industry. Clarivate Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.50%, in contrast to 61.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s President, A&G sold 309,902 shares at the rate of 3.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,159,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 848,811.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.28% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clarivate Plc (CLVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.87.

In the same vein, CLVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clarivate Plc, CLVT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.19% While, its Average True Range was 64.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.