Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) EPS is poised to hit 0.59 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $29.39, before settling in for the price of $29.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $25.77-$78.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.41.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.82%, in contrast to 95.05% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 5,000 for 30.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,438. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,635,632 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.34, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.70.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc, ENPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.47 million was lower the volume of 7.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.61% While, its Average True Range was 53.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.32 that was lower than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.