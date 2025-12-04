A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) as it 5-day change was -11.35%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -10.92% at $14.69, before settling in for the price of $16.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHC posted a 52-week range of $14.30-$47.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 17.49% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.84.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.16%, in contrast to 124.77% institutional ownership.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.06% and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.46, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, ACHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.94% While, its Average True Range was 28.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.92 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.