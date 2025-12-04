authID Inc (AUID) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.19M

authID Inc (NASDAQ: AUID) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 13.22% to $1.37, before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUID posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$9.58.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.64% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3324, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3387.

authID Inc (AUID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. authID Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.96%, in contrast to 17.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 40,650 shares at the rate of 1.24, making the entire transaction reach 50,406 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,125. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s Director bought 126,608 for 1.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,975 in total.

authID Inc (NASDAQ: AUID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for authID Inc (AUID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.28.

In the same vein, AUID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60.

Technical Analysis of authID Inc (AUID)

[authID Inc, AUID] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.55% While, its Average True Range was 38.55.

Raw Stochastic average of authID Inc (AUID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.3182 that was lower than 0.3347 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.