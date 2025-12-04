Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) latest performance of 1.73% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) set off with pace as it heaved 1.73% to $34.13, before settling in for the price of $33.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $24.65-$34.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.22%, in contrast to 76.51% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.49% and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.17, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.11.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, CNQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.01 million was inferior to the volume of 6.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.55% While, its Average True Range was 64.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.78 that was higher than 0.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.