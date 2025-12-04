General Motors Company (GM) average volume reaches $9.06M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.40% at $74.69, before settling in for the price of $73.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GM posted a 52-week range of $41.60-$73.93.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $931.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.42.

General Motors Company (GM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. General Motors Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 86.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’25, this organization’s Vice President & CAO sold 7,724 shares at the rate of 72.00, making the entire transaction reach 556,128 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,007.

General Motors Company (GM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.05% and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for General Motors Company (GM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.01, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, GM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.77% While, its Average True Range was 74.11.

Raw Stochastic average of General Motors Company (GM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.62 that was higher than 1.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.