Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) EPS is poised to hit 0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.05% to $48.42, before settling in for the price of $53.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARE posted a 52-week range of $48.66-$109.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -10.42% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -179.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.16%, in contrast to 96.95% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for 102.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,022,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,727 in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -179.79% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.08.

In the same vein, ARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

[Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, ARE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.43% While, its Average True Range was 29.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.75 that was lower than 2.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.