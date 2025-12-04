A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) as it 5-day change was 9.05%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) set off with pace as it heaved 7.08% to $13.62, before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAX posted a 52-week range of $7.33-$13.85.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.21% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $887.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.60.

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. MediaAlpha Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.49%, in contrast to 52.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 13.37, making the entire transaction reach 106,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,927,330. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s insider sold 8,000 for 12.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,804. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,943,330 in total.

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.17% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 57.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MediaAlpha Inc (MAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.18.

In the same vein, MAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

Going through the that latest performance of [MediaAlpha Inc, MAX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million was inferior to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.49% While, its Average True Range was 72.17.

Raw Stochastic average of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was higher than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.