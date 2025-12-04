Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.29M

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) established initial surge of 12.36% at $33.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $29.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRCT posted a 52-week range of $27.80-$99.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -12.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.39.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Procept BioRobotics Corp industry. Procept BioRobotics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.25%, in contrast to 104.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 39.26, making the entire transaction reach 785,138 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 863,159. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 63.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,597,711. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,363 in total.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Procept BioRobotics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.69% and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.18.

In the same vein, PRCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Procept BioRobotics Corp, PRCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.06% While, its Average True Range was 61.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.48 that was lower than 2.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.