Samsara Inc (IOT) latest performance of 2.71% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.71% to $39.01, before settling in for the price of $37.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOT posted a 52-week range of $31.40-$61.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 9.16% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $348.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $331.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.55.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Samsara Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.23%, in contrast to 53.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER sold 145,848 shares at the rate of 37.85, making the entire transaction reach 5,519,885 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER sold 14,152 for 38.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 539,142. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,952 in total.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.38% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Samsara Inc (IOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 131.92.

In the same vein, IOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Samsara Inc (IOT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Samsara Inc, IOT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.75 million was lower the volume of 4.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98% While, its Average True Range was 60.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Samsara Inc (IOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.48 that was higher than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.