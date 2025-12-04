Dominion Energy Inc (D) Moves -0.53% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.53% at $60.03, before settling in for the price of $60.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, D posted a 52-week range of $48.07-$62.87.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $854.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $852.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.70.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Dominion Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 83.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27 ’25, this organization’s Chair, President and CEO bought 4,152 shares at the rate of 60.35, making the entire transaction reach 250,557 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 161,237. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 475 for 54.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,655. This particular insider is now the holder of 475 in total.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.26% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dominion Energy Inc (D). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.43, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22.

In the same vein, D’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.63% While, its Average True Range was 39.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Dominion Energy Inc (D) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.09 that was higher than 1.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.