Western Union Company (WU) volume hits 7.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 3.90% to $9.05, before settling in for the price of $8.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $7.85-$11.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $315.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.12.

Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 102.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s President Europe, Africa, MEPA bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.95, making the entire transaction reach 89,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,932. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’25, Company’s CEO & President bought 176,470 for 8.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,498,054. This particular insider is now the holder of 913,125 in total.

Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.42% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Union Company (WU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.93, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.65.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Union Company (WU)

[Western Union Company, WU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.43% While, its Average True Range was 62.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.