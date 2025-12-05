A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) as it 5-day change was -0.17%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.60% to $5.92, before settling in for the price of $5.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARDX posted a 52-week range of $3.21-$6.78.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.34% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.01.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ardelyx Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.94%, in contrast to 66.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 5,995 shares at the rate of 5.54, making the entire transaction reach 33,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,895. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 46,887 for 5.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 259,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,455,363 in total.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. Ardelyx Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.18% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61.

In the same vein, ARDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ardelyx Inc, ARDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.15 million was inferior to the volume of 4.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.57% While, its Average True Range was 58.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.