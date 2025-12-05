Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.02% to $21.35, before settling in for the price of $21.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVDL posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$23.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 10.39% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.48%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.93, making the entire transaction reach 39,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,900. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,055 in total.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.78.

In the same vein, AVDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

[Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, AVDL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.47% While, its Average True Range was 51.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.39 that was lower than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.