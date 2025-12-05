A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) as it 5-day change was -0.19%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.10% at $10.26, before settling in for the price of $10.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$11.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.82.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.05%, in contrast to 44.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,781 shares at the rate of 10.28, making the entire transaction reach 28,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,840.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.69% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.75, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.87.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.48% While, its Average True Range was 52.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.03 that was lower than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.