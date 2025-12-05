Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) started slowly as it slid -0.26% to $22.62, before settling in for the price of $22.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRG posted a 52-week range of $18.51-$27.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3065.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Kite Realty Group Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.03%, in contrast to 101.12% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 50,000 for 22.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,135,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,121 in total.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year. Kite Realty Group Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3065.49% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $201.25, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.47.

In the same vein, KRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kite Realty Group Trust, KRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was lower the volume of 1.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.34% While, its Average True Range was 49.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.