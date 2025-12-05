Aflac Inc (AFL) latest performance of 0.18% is not what was on cards

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.18% at $109.24, before settling in for the price of $109.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFL posted a 52-week range of $96.95-$115.83.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.83% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $468.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.63.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Aflac Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.53%, in contrast to 58.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s Sr. Executive Vice President sold 15,862 shares at the rate of 112.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,776,544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 230,688. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 786 for 113.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,404. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,829 in total.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year. Aflac Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.25% and is forecasted to reach 7.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aflac Inc (AFL). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.24, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.25.

In the same vein, AFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Inc (AFL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.77% While, its Average True Range was 40.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Aflac Inc (AFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.63 that was lower than 1.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.