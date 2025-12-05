Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) plunge -0.34% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) open the trading on Thursday, remained unchanged to $8.68, before settling in for the price of $8.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $5.99-$9.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.73.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 86.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO; Director sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 8.64, making the entire transaction reach 345,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,107,444.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.43, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.51.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

[Genworth Financial Inc, GNW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.66% While, its Average True Range was 57.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.