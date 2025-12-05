Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) volume hits 7.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.42% to $8.47, before settling in for the price of $8.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$12.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $274.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.94%, in contrast to 95.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 7.54, making the entire transaction reach 754,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.93% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, GT]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.7 million was inferior to the volume of 7.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.02% While, its Average True Range was 61.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.