Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) average volume reaches $2.16M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) flaunted slowness of -1.30% at $31.11, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $31.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNS posted a 52-week range of $30.34-$63.90.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.23% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.13.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Varonis Systems Inc industry. Varonis Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 98.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28 ’25, this organization’s CFO and COO sold 3,892 shares at the rate of 59.52, making the entire transaction reach 231,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 413,605. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29 ’25, Company’s CFO and COO sold 1,500 for 59.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 412,105 in total.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. Varonis Systems Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.38.

In the same vein, VRNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Varonis Systems Inc, VRNS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.02% While, its Average True Range was 26.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.