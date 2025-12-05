Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) EPS is poised to hit -0.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) started slowly as it slid -0.45% to $15.32, before settling in for the price of $15.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUN posted a 52-week range of $12.51-$49.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -373.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.88.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.34%, in contrast to 109.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,058 shares at the rate of 24.67, making the entire transaction reach 248,084 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,473. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,929 for 37.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 224,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,162 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.77 per share during the current fiscal year. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -373.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, FUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corp, FUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.68 million was lower the volume of 2.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.74% While, its Average True Range was 45.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.91 that was lower than 1.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.