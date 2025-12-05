Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) EPS is poised to hit 1.75 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.56% to $86.6, before settling in for the price of $87.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKAM posted a 52-week range of $67.51-$103.75.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.41% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.65.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Akamai Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 99.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP and GM Security sold 10,438 shares at the rate of 89.25, making the entire transaction reach 931,604 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,550.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year. Akamai Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.68% and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.39, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.34.

In the same vein, AKAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Akamai Technologies Inc, AKAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million was inferior to the volume of 2.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.69% While, its Average True Range was 50.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.13 that was higher than 2.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.