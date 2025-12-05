Fastly Inc (FSLY) average volume reaches $3.85M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.87% to $11.52, before settling in for the price of $11.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSLY posted a 52-week range of $4.65-$12.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -8.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.63.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Fastly Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.56%, in contrast to 70.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,222 shares at the rate of 12.51, making the entire transaction reach 40,307 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,890,579. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 41,080 for 11.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 472,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,893,801 in total.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year. Fastly Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastly Inc (FSLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.56.

In the same vein, FSLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

[Fastly Inc, FSLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.67% While, its Average True Range was 56.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastly Inc (FSLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.76 that was higher than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.