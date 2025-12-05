PVH Corp (PVH) volume hits 3.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -11.87% at $77.16, before settling in for the price of $87.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PVH posted a 52-week range of $59.28-$113.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.94.

PVH Corp (PVH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. PVH Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.97%, in contrast to 111.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 15,645 shares at the rate of 63.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 269,438. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 600 for 66.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 736 in total.

PVH Corp (PVH) Earnings and Revenue Records

PVH Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.22% and is forecasted to reach 11.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PVH Corp (PVH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.57, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.20.

In the same vein, PVH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.67, a figure that is expected to reach 3.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PVH Corp (PVH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01% While, its Average True Range was 41.60.

Raw Stochastic average of PVH Corp (PVH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.13 that was higher than 2.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.