Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Moves -1.43% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) started slowly as it slid -1.43% to $8.96, before settling in for the price of $9.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $8.18-$14.55.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.47% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.09.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.09%, in contrast to 58.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,800 shares at the rate of 9.02, making the entire transaction reach 115,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 205,418. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod bought 2,508 for 8.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,816. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,921 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.78% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.45, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.81.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Arbor Realty Trust Inc, ABR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.28 million was lower the volume of 3.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.78% While, its Average True Range was 46.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.