Rubrik Inc (RBRK) latest performance of -1.37% is not what was on cards

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) flaunted slowness of -1.37% at $70.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $71.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBRK posted a 52-week range of $47.35-$103.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -57.67% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.35.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rubrik Inc industry. Rubrik Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.35%, in contrast to 51.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 9,009 shares at the rate of 68.75, making the entire transaction reach 619,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 998. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 for 69.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 243,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 509,051 in total.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. Rubrik Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.35% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubrik Inc (RBRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.06.

In the same vein, RBRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubrik Inc (RBRK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rubrik Inc, RBRK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.31% While, its Average True Range was 50.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubrik Inc (RBRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.85 that was lower than 3.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.