Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.03M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.55% to $117.97, before settling in for the price of $118.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUK posted a 52-week range of $105.20-$130.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $778.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $776.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.50.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Duke Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 70.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 8,200 shares at the rate of 123.80, making the entire transaction reach 1,015,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,367. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’25, Company’s EVP&CEO DEF&MW&ChiefCorpAffOff sold 800 for 125.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,332 in total.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year. Duke Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.06% and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duke Energy Corp (DUK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.55, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90.

In the same vein, DUK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Duke Energy Corp, DUK]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.1 million was inferior to the volume of 3.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.38% While, its Average True Range was 26.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Energy Corp (DUK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.85 that was higher than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.