A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Chemours Company (CC) as it 5-day change was 0.56%

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.24% to $12.54, before settling in for the price of $12.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CC posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$22.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.19.

Chemours Company (CC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Chemours Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.75%, in contrast to 94.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 4,068 shares at the rate of 12.06, making the entire transaction reach 49,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,546. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s insider bought 13,400 for 9.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,879 in total.

Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. Chemours Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.05% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chemours Company (CC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, CC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

[Chemours Company, CC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.57% While, its Average True Range was 53.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Chemours Company (CC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.