Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 9.75% at $0.65, before settling in for the price of $0.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSTV posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 46.51% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6081, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5995.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 4.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.51, making the entire transaction reach 10,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,138. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22 ’25, Company’s Director bought 110,000 for 0.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,779. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,327 in total.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.69% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 62.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.11.

In the same vein, PSTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.85% While, its Average True Range was 69.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0497 that was lower than 0.0682 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.