O-I Glass Inc (OI) average volume reaches $1.74M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) started slowly as it slid -0.57% to $13.88, before settling in for the price of $13.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OI posted a 52-week range of $9.23-$16.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.85.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. O-I Glass Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.37%, in contrast to 101.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,289 shares at the rate of 13.05, making the entire transaction reach 29,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 459,395. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’25, Company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary bought 3,828 for 13.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,952. This particular insider is now the holder of 184,447 in total.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year. O-I Glass Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.26% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for O-I Glass Inc (OI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.07.

In the same vein, OI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [O-I Glass Inc, OI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.34 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.88% While, its Average True Range was 66.23.

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc (OI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.