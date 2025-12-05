DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) volume hits 2.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) flaunted slowness of -1.42% at $9.72, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBRG posted a 52-week range of $6.41-$14.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 673.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DigitalBridge Group Inc industry. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.23%, in contrast to 93.86% institutional ownership.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 673.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1675.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $136.90, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.69.

In the same vein, DBRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DigitalBridge Group Inc, DBRG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.38% While, its Average True Range was 45.02.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.