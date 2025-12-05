American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) last month volatility was 1.59%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.03% to $30.91, before settling in for the price of $31.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMH posted a 52-week range of $31.01-$39.49.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $341.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. American Homes 4 Rent’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.03%, in contrast to 89.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 31.65, making the entire transaction reach 31,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,991. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 23,270 for 34.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 801,549. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,002 in total.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year. American Homes 4 Rent’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.22, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.01.

In the same vein, AMH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

[American Homes 4 Rent, AMH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.06% While, its Average True Range was 29.03.

Raw Stochastic average of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was lower than 0.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.