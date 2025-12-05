Ventas Inc (VTR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $68.28: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.56% to $80.45, before settling in for the price of $80.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTR posted a 52-week range of $56.68-$80.99.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -30.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $469.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.28.

Ventas Inc (VTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Ventas Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 99.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 10,322 shares at the rate of 80.55, making the entire transaction reach 831,419 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,145,695.

Ventas Inc (VTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year. Ventas Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 71.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ventas Inc (VTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $152.05, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.20.

In the same vein, VTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ventas Inc (VTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ventas Inc, VTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.91 million was inferior to the volume of 3.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.23% While, its Average True Range was 71.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Ventas Inc (VTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.02 that was lower than 1.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.