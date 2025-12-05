American International Group Inc (AIG) volume hits 3.42 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.27% to $77.28, before settling in for the price of $77.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $69.24-$88.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $544.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $538.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.89.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. American International Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 99.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 32,600,000 shares at the rate of 31.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,013,860,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,111,853. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15 for 78.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,193. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,667 in total.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year. American International Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.49% and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc (AIG). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.85, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.88.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [American International Group Inc, AIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.39 million was inferior to the volume of 4.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.44% While, its Average True Range was 56.28.

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.46 that was higher than 1.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.