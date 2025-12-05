Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Moves 1.43% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.43% to $27.64, before settling in for the price of $27.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLMA posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$29.51.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -83.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -83.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.99.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.42%, in contrast to 75.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.33, making the entire transaction reach 83,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 744,140. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 754,140 in total.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.16% and is forecasted to reach -2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -83.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.03.

In the same vein, OLMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

[Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, OLMA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.87% While, its Average True Range was 84.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.77 that was higher than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.