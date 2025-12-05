HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) latest performance of 0.25% is not what was on cards

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.25% at $35.96, before settling in for the price of $35.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDB posted a 52-week range of $28.82-$39.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 25.59% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $184.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.65.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 13.58% institutional ownership.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.34% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.93, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27.

In the same vein, HDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.47% While, its Average True Range was 45.06.

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.