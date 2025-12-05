Dynatrace Inc (DT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.42M

As on Thursday, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) started slowly as it slid -0.31% to $44.31, before settling in for the price of $44.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DT posted a 52-week range of $39.30-$63.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $301.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.00.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Dynatrace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.98%, in contrast to 98.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 46.69, making the entire transaction reach 93,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,380. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 30,000 for 46.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,398,210. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,125 in total.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year. Dynatrace Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynatrace Inc (DT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.58, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.08.

In the same vein, DT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dynatrace Inc, DT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.64 million was lower the volume of 3.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26% While, its Average True Range was 39.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatrace Inc (DT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.25 that was lower than 1.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.