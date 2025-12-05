Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) latest performance of 0.23% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ) set off with pace as it heaved 0.23% to $52.74, before settling in for the price of $52.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMRZ posted a 52-week range of $44.12-$56.29.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.34.

Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Amrize Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.86%, in contrast to 43.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 47.34, making the entire transaction reach 94,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,958. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04 ’25, Company’s President, Building Materials bought 4,000 for 50.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,101 in total.

Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amrize Ltd (AMRZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.59.

In the same vein, AMRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Amrize Ltd (AMRZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amrize Ltd, AMRZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.93 million was inferior to the volume of 3.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.34% While, its Average True Range was 69.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.02 that was lower than 1.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.