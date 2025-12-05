Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Moves -1.14% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) flaunted slowness of -1.14% at $39.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $39.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPRX posted a 52-week range of $24.05-$41.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -21.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.20.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Royalty Pharma plc industry. Royalty Pharma plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.13%, in contrast to 79.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 69,582 shares at the rate of 39.87, making the entire transaction reach 2,773,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,260. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s EVP, Research & Investments sold 23,333 for 39.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 931,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 183,334 in total.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year. Royalty Pharma plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.49% and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.39, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.01.

In the same vein, RPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Royalty Pharma plc, RPRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 48.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.91 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.