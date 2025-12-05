Blackstone Inc (BX) latest performance of -0.09% is not what was on cards

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $151.39, before settling in for the price of $151.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BX posted a 52-week range of $115.66-$193.35.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.62% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $747.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $731.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $184.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.08.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Blackstone Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.06%, in contrast to 42.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 385,208 shares at the rate of 25.96, making the entire transaction reach 10,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,332,883. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 324 for 146.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,632. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,077 in total.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year. Blackstone Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.82% and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Inc (BX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.42, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 89.91.

In the same vein, BX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Inc (BX)

[Blackstone Inc, BX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.82% While, its Average True Range was 69.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Inc (BX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.71 that was lower than 4.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.