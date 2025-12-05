Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Moves 2.85% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.85% to $4.69, before settling in for the price of $4.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFIX posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$6.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $629.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.30.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Stitch Fix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.92%, in contrast to 80.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 4.41, making the entire transaction reach 220,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 431,441.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. Stitch Fix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.86.

In the same vein, SFIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Stitch Fix Inc, SFIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.46% While, its Average True Range was 71.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.