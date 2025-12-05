Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) latest performance of 0.05% is not what was on cards

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.05% to $83.95, before settling in for the price of $83.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHD posted a 52-week range of $81.33-$116.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $240.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.56.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 90.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,470 shares at the rate of 91.57, making the entire transaction reach 500,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,212. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 5,409 for 91.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,247. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,409 in total.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year. Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.65% and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.43, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.72.

In the same vein, CHD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD)

[Church & Dwight Co., Inc, CHD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.00% While, its Average True Range was 47.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.38 that was lower than 1.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.