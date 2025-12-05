JBS N.V (JBS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.05M

JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.42% at $14.97, before settling in for the price of $14.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBS posted a 52-week range of $10.19-$18.02.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $738.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.62.

JBS N.V (JBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. JBS N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.41%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership.

JBS N.V (JBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year. JBS N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JBS N.V (JBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.84, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, JBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JBS N.V (JBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.41% While, its Average True Range was 77.69.

Raw Stochastic average of JBS N.V (JBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.