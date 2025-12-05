A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with VerifyMe Inc (VRME) as it 5-day change was 0.90%

As on Thursday, VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.78% to $0.75, before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRME posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$5.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 20.63% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9300, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8289.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. VerifyMe Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.56%, in contrast to 8.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 14,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 9,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 328,911. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 14,000 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,925 in total.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. VerifyMe Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VerifyMe Inc (VRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.41.

In the same vein, VRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VerifyMe Inc (VRME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VerifyMe Inc, VRME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 2.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.87% While, its Average True Range was 45.28.

Raw Stochastic average of VerifyMe Inc (VRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0590 that was lower than 0.0847 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.