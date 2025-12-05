Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) EPS is poised to hit 0.91 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) flaunted slowness of -0.01% at $79.64, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $79.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRO posted a 52-week range of $76.17-$125.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Brown & Brown, Inc industry. Brown & Brown, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.75%, in contrast to 79.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,678 shares at the rate of 93.31, making the entire transaction reach 249,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,353. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 91.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year. Brown & Brown, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.83% and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.90, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.93.

In the same vein, BRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Brown & Brown, Inc, BRO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.64% While, its Average True Range was 43.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.66 that was lower than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.