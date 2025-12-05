Olin Corp (OLN) average volume reaches $2.69M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.71% to $20.44, before settling in for the price of $21.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLN posted a 52-week range of $17.66-$43.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.07.

Olin Corp (OLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Olin Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 91.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’25, this organization’s VP & Treasurer sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 20.86, making the entire transaction reach 93,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,199.

Olin Corp (OLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year. Olin Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.92% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olin Corp (OLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.07, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.09.

In the same vein, OLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Olin Corp, OLN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.24 million was inferior to the volume of 2.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.33% While, its Average True Range was 48.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Olin Corp (OLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.91 that was lower than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.