CorMedix Inc (CRMD) average volume reaches $2.87M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.10% to $10.64, before settling in for the price of $10.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRMD posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$17.43.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1006.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $838.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.14.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CorMedix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.97%, in contrast to 56.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 46,657 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 466,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,473. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 26,343 for 9.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,586. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,473 in total.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year. CorMedix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1006.19% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc (CRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.18, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.26.

In the same vein, CRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CorMedix Inc, CRMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.0 million was lower the volume of 2.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.16% While, its Average True Range was 60.36.

Raw Stochastic average of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.